Plane with 55 on board skids off runway in Somalia, ends up on beach | VIDEO The flight, operated by Starsky Aviation, had 50 passengers and five crew members on board. Airline CEO Ahmed Nur confirmed that everyone was safely evacuated.

A passenger plane carrying 55 people went off the runway at Somalia’s main airport on Tuesday and came to a stop in shallow water near a beach. The incident happened during an emergency landing at Aden Abdulle International Airport in Mogadishu after the aircraft developed a technical problem shortly after takeoff. No one was injured.

All passengers and crew safely evacuated

The flight, operated by Starsky Aviation, had 50 passengers and five crew members on board. Airline CEO Ahmed Nur confirmed that everyone was safely evacuated. He said the aircraft overshot the runway and stopped near the shore of the Indian Ocean. “There were no injuries and no loss of life,” he stated.

Problem reported minutes after takeoff

According to Somalia’s Civil Aviation Authority, the plane was heading to the northern city of Gaalkacyo. Around 15 minutes after takeoff, the crew reported a technical issue and decided to return for an emergency landing.

During the landing attempt, the aircraft veered off the runway and moved toward the shoreline.

Transportation Minister Mohamed Farah Nuh said rescue teams quickly responded and ensured that all those on board were accounted for. While the aircraft suffered damage, no passengers or crew members were hurt.

Authorities have said a full investigation will be conducted to find out what caused the technical problem and runway incident.