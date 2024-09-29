Several dead after plane crash at Wright Brothers National Memorial's First Flight Airport in North Carolina

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational pic

A single-engine plane crashed in a wooded area at Wright Brothers National Memorial's First Flight Airport, claiming several lives, the National Park Service said on Sunday. No official statement on the number of casualties.

The park service said in a statement that the crash took place at 5 pm on Saturday.

The aeroplane caught fire after the crash, it added. The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department and other local fire departments doused the fire.

The airport is closed until further notice, the park service said.

"The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident. The Federal Aviation Administration has also been notified," it said.

The Wright Brothers National Memorial will be closed on Sunday, the park service said.

