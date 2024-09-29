Sunday, September 29, 2024
     
Several dead after plane crash at Wright Brothers National Memorial's First Flight Airport in North Carolina

A thick line of smoke was seen over Wright Brothers National Memorial's First Flight Airport, prompting authorities to rush to the spot to launch relief operations.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Charlotte (North Carolina) Updated on: September 29, 2024 7:53 IST
Representational pic
Image Source : X Representational pic

A single-engine plane crashed in a wooded area at Wright Brothers National Memorial's First Flight Airport, claiming several lives, the National Park Service said on Sunday. No official statement on the number of casualties.

The park service said in a statement that the crash took place at 5 pm on Saturday.

The aeroplane caught fire after the crash, it added. The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department and other local fire departments doused the fire.

The airport is closed until further notice, the park service said.

"The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident. The Federal Aviation Administration has also been notified," it said.

The Wright Brothers National Memorial will be closed on Sunday, the park service said.

(With AP inputs) 

