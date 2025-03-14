PIA flight lands in Lahore with missing wheel, investigation underway A PIA flight from Karachi to Lahore landed safely despite missing a rear wheel. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, with initial reports suggesting the wheel may have detached before takeoff. No casualties were reported.

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight landed at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport on Thursday morning with one of its rear wheels missing, officials confirmed on Friday. Fortunately, the incident did not result in any accidents or casualties.

Investigation launched into wheel disappearance

The PIA flight PK-306, which took off from Karachi to Lahore, was discovered to be missing a rear wheel upon landing. A PIA official stated that an investigation has been launched to determine whether the aircraft departed from Karachi with the missing wheel or if it detached during takeoff.

"Some fragments of the wheel were found at Karachi airport, which suggests that it may have been in a deteriorated condition before takeoff," the official added.

PIA assures safe landing, no risk to passengers

A PIA spokesperson reassured that the Boeing aircraft landed safely and without any issues. “The flight made a smooth and uneventful landing as per schedule, and all passengers disembarked normally,” the spokesperson said.

During a post-flight inspection, the aircraft’s captain noticed that one of the six-wheel assemblies on the main landing gear was missing. “As per standard protocol, the matter was immediately reported to PIA Flight Safety and Lahore airport authorities, who are now conducting a thorough inquiry,” the spokesperson added.

Was the wheel stolen? Authorities probe unusual possibility

While mechanical failure is the most likely reason for the missing wheel, the investigation team is also looking into whether the wheel was stolen, although the spokesperson called this possibility "highly unlikely."

The aircraft, designed to handle such contingencies, did not pose any safety risks to passengers or the equipment, officials confirmed. The findings of the ongoing investigation will be revealed in an official report in the coming days.

