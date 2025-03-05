Philippine forces find wreckage of FA-50 fighter jet, bodies of its 2 pilots deployed to fight rebels The FA-50 fighter jet, which belonged to the Philippine Air Force, lost communication with other Air Force aircraft during the tactical mission earlier this week.

Philippine military officials on Tuesday confirmed that the wreckage of a missing fighter jet and the bodies of its two pilots were found in a mountainous region of a southern province. Earlier, the FA-50 jet lost communication during the tactical mission with other Air Force aircraft on Monday midnight before reaching a target area in southern Bukidnon province. The other jets deployed in the mission were able to return safely to an air base in central Cebu province, the air force earlier said.

An official said on condition of anonymity that the incident happened in a southern Philippine province, where an anti-insurgency mission against communist guerrillas was underway.

The Philippines received a total of 12 FA-50 multi-purpose fighter jets starting in 2015 from South Korea's Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd. for 18.9 billion pesos ($331 million). At that time, it was considered one of the biggest defence deals under a military modernisation programme.

Along with anti-insurgency operations, the jets have been used in a range of activities, from major national ceremonies to patrolling the disputed South China Sea.

According to military estimates, about 1,000 communist guerrillas remain after decades of battle setbacks, surrenders, and factional fighting. Earlier, peace talks, which were brokered by Norway, collapsed under previous President Rodrigo Duterte, with both sides accusing the other of continuing deadly attacks despite the negotiations.