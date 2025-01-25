US Senate confirms Pete Hegseth as new Defence Secretary with JD Vance casting tie-breaking vote

Follow us on Image Source : AP Pete Hegseth

The US Senate confirmed Pete Hegseth as the new US defence secretary in a dramatic late-night vote. Questions over his qualifications are being raised in the country, given allegations of heavy drinking and aggressive behaviour toward women. Vice President JD Vance's vote became decisive, as he cast a tie-breaking vote, unusual in the Senate for Cabinet nominees, who typically win wider support. Hegseth was himself present at the Capitol with his family.

Hegseth: A veteran of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq

In the 100-member Senate, the ruling Republican Party has 53 members. Vice President Vance used his rare vote to confirm the nomination of Hegseth as the vote was tied at 50-50.

Earlier, Hegseth, a former Fox News host and combat veteran of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, was nominated by President Donald Trump in November to lead the Department of Defense. While his confirmation process was contentious over allegations of sexual assault and financial mismanagement, he has strongly denied the accusations, as he told the Senate Armed Services that he has grown from his past mistakes.

Hegseth to lead an organisation with 2.1 million service members

The new secretary of defence would lead an organisation with nearly 2.1 million service members, about 780,000 civilians and a budget of USD 850 billion.

Hegseth has been accused of sexual assault against women, with the most serious accusation coming from the woman who told police she was sexually assaulted by Hegseth in a California hotel room in 2017 after he took her phone, blocked the door and refused to let her leave, according to an investigative report released in November.

Moreover, he has reportedly paid USD 50,000 to the woman, according to answers he provided to a senator during his confirmation process that The Associated Press has obtained. Timothy Parlatore, Hegseth's attorney, declined to comment on the dollar figure on Thursday.

It was reported earlier that Lisa Murkowski, the Alaska Republican, will vote against Pete Hegseth to become the first Republican to oppose one of President Donald Trump's Cabinet picks.

Hegseth is likely to be busy in his initial days as Pentagon head executing some of Trump's earliest executive orders, as the President in his inaugural address indicated that his earliest executive orders would involve the military, including a potential additional deployment to the US-Mexico border to “finish” construction of the border wall.

(With inputs from AP)

