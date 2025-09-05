Passenger bus skids off road, falls into cliff in Sri Lanka, claiming 15 lives, injuring 16 others A tragic bus accident in Sri Lanka's Uva Province on Thursday night claimed 15 lives and injured 16 others, with high-speed driving suspected as the cause.

New Delhi:

At least 15 people were killed and another 16 were injured in a tragic bus accident on Thursday night in the mountainous Badulla District of Sri Lanka's Uva Province. The fatal crash occurred around 9:00 PM local time near Ella town, approximately 280 kilometres east of Colombo. A group of more than 30 people was travelling in the bus on a leisure trip from Tangalle when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle while speeding, causing it to collide with an oncoming jeep. The impact sent the bus tumbling over a 1,000-foot precipice.

Among the dead, nine were women, all of whom were employees of the Tangalle Urban Council. The group had been on a trip to celebrate the holiday season when the accident occurred. Rescue operations, involving local police, military personnel, disaster management teams, and residents, continued through the night in the harsh, steep terrain. The injured, including five children, were swiftly transported to nearby hospitals in Wellawaya and Badulla for medical treatment.

Local police spokesman, Fredrick Wootler, confirmed that an initial investigation pointed to high-speed driving as the primary cause of the crash. The bus struck a road railing before plummeting into the gorge below. Authorities are further investigating whether road conditions and vehicle maintenance played roles in the tragedy.

Sadly, deadly bus accidents are all too common in Sri Lanka, particularly in the island’s hilly and narrow regions. The country's outdated infrastructure, coupled with the practice of reckless driving, has resulted in numerous fatal accidents. A similar tragedy occurred in February 2023, when a bus carrying schoolchildren veered off a cliff in the Kegalle District, killing 18 students and injuring several others. Similarly, in 2020, a bus travelling from Colombo to the central hills of Nuwara Eliya plunged off a mountain road, leaving 22 people dead.

These repeated accidents highlight the urgent need for reforms in the country's road safety measures. Calls for better infrastructure, stricter enforcement of traffic laws, and improved vehicle maintenance standards have intensified in the wake of this latest devastating incident.

As Sri Lanka mourns the loss of these lives, questions remain about how to prevent further tragedies on its perilous roads.