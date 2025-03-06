Pakistan: IED blast in Balochistan's Khuzdar kills four, injures five | VIDEO An IED explosion in Balochistan’s Khuzdar killed four people and injured five others in Naal Bazaar. Officials confirmed the attack was carried out using a motorbike bomb. Balochistan CM Sarfraz Bugti condemned the attack, vowing justice.

At least four individuals were reported killed and five injured in a Wednesday explosion at a market in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, confirmed officials. Police said an improvised explosive device (IED) had been placed on a parked motorbike in Naal Bazaar, Khuzdar, which exploded, leaving a trail of destruction in the area.

Official confirm casualties

Talking to the media, Naal Police Station House Officer (SHO) Bahawal Khan Pindrani verified the casualties and informed that the situation of one of the injured is still critical.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP Khuzdar Javed Zehri) further added that a number of vehicles were destroyed in the explosion.

Balochistan CM condemns attack

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti vehemently condemned the blast, instructing authorities to treat the injured with the finest possible medical treatment.

"Terrorism will be eradicated in all its forms. Elements hostile to peace will fail in their nefarious objectives, and those involved in this incident will be brought to justice," Bugti said in a statement.

Balochistan's persisting security crisis

Balochistan has faced continuous violence and insurgency for over two decades. On January 26, a car bomb explosion near a passenger bus traveling from Khuzdar to Rawalpindi left two dead and seven injured, underscoring the persistent security challenges in the region.

