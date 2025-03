Multiple skiers trapped in Alaska avalanche near Anchorage, rescue efforts underway A massive avalanche near Girdwood, Alaska, has trapped multiple skiers. Authorities are attempting a rescue operation in the remote backcountry.

A major avalanche in Alaska’s backcountry has trapped multiple skiers near Girdwood, a popular skiing destination 40 miles south of Anchorage, Alaska State Troopers reported on Wednesday. Authorities have not yet confirmed the number of skiers affected or their conditions following the late Tuesday afternoon slide.