Pakistani truck driver thought to be dead after being shot 5 times in Balochistan attack found alive

A truck driver, who rescuers initially thought was dead but survived despite being shot five times, receives first aid at Civil Hospital in Quetta

Quetta: A Pakistani truck driver, who rescuers initially thought was dead, was recovering on Tuesday after hospital staff receiving bodies realised he was alive despite being shot five times in one of the most widespread attacks by ethnic militants in years. On Monday, Munir Ahmed was driving with three colleagues in a convoy of four trucks through the southern province of Balochistan.

The drivers did not notice anything amiss and had not heard of any violence until they were about an hour outside of the provincial capital, Quetta. Suddenly, armed men crowded the dusty stretch of highway, waving at them to stop, ordering the drivers out of their trucks and lining them up on the roadside.

VIDEO: Militant attack in Pakistan's Balochistan that killed over 70

Terrorists didn't leave truck driver despite he began reciting Islamic verses

Ahmed, 50, began to recite Islamic verses in fear. "We were all horrified," he said. The gunmen opened fire and threw the men's bodies into a stream, leaving them for dead.

Meanwhile, attackers along other roads were stopping buses, pulling off passengers and killing men in front of their families, the provincial chief minister later said.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), an armed militant group seeking secession of the resource-rich province bordering Iran and Afghanistan, took responsibility for the assaults. Authorities said at least 70 people were killed in the attacks and subsequent military operations, including 23 civilians pulled out of their vehicles.

When rescuers put the driver's body with the dead ones

Rescuers put Ahmed and the lifeless bodies of his three colleagues into a vehicle to take to the hospital, where medical staff realised he had survived. A nurse said he had been hit by five bullets in the arm and back but was in stable condition. Lying flat in a hospital bed, far from home in Punjab with his arm heavily bandaged, Ahmed said his memory of the attack was hazy and he was upset by his colleagues' deaths, uncertain what would happen next after such a violent disruption to his livelihood.

