Pakistani leader admits country's history with terror links: 'Long history of engaging with terrorism...' Sherry Rehman's Sky News interview hints at Pakistan’s troubled past with terrorism while asserting the country’s commitment to change.

New Delhi:

In a revealing interview with Sky News journalist Yalda Hakim, Pakistan People’s Party Senator Sherry Rehman made remarks that are being interpreted as a veiled acknowledgement of Pakistan's complicated history with terrorism and its alleged links to extremist groups operating within its borders.

The conversation, which initially focused on Pakistan’s removal from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list in 2022, took a more pointed turn when Hakim pressed Rehman on the country’s long-standing allegations of state tolerance — and in some cases, complicity — with terrorist organizations.

“You keep on talking about the past… because it was…” Rehman said, trailing off. She then added, “We are fighting terrorism… Pakistan is a changed country now.” The remarks came during a tense exchange that delved into Pakistan’s past denials about harbouring terror operatives, particularly Sajid Mir, one of the masterminds of the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Mir’s case remains emblematic of the international community’s scepticism towards Pakistan’s commitment to counterterrorism. After years of claims that Mir was untraceable, Pakistani authorities finally arrested him in 2022 — a move seen by critics as an attempt to appease FATF and secure removal from its grey list.

“You’re citing a long history of engaging with terrorism one way or the other… either fighting it or otherwise,” Rehman conceded in response to continued questioning. The ambiguous language, viewed by some analysts as a reluctant admission, has drawn sharp reactions from Indian diplomatic and strategic circles.

Growing scrutiny over Brigade 313

The interview also touched on Brigade 313, a little-known but potent militant network identified by the Terrorism Research and Analysis Consortium (TRAC) as an operational umbrella group tied to Al-Qaeda’s activities in Pakistan. The group reportedly includes elements from notorious extremist organizations such as Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, and factions of the Taliban — all of which have a history of attacks in India and beyond.

Hakim challenged Rehman on this alignment, citing international concerns about the group’s activities. Rehman, however, dismissed the legitimacy of these claims, stating: “Most of the international analysts you’re quoting are strongly aligned with India’s narrative."

Her comments have further fueled debate about Pakistan’s transparency in confronting extremism within its borders. While Islamabad has maintained that it is committed to dismantling terrorist infrastructure, international observers remain cautious, citing past inconsistencies in enforcement and political will.

Diplomatic ripples

Indian officials were quick to seize on Rehman’s remarks. A senior Indian security analyst said, “This is not the first time someone from Pakistan’s leadership has admitted — even indirectly — that the state has a checkered past with terror groups. What matters now is accountability and verifiable action.”

As Pakistan continues its efforts to rehabilitate its global image post-FATF grey list, the interview has served as a stark reminder of the country’s lingering reputational challenges. While Rehman insisted that Pakistan is now “a changed country,” critics argue that true change can only be measured by consistent, transparent, and sustained counterterrorism actions — not carefully worded interviews.