Pakistani businessman Salman Farooqi arrested as video of assault on Hindu man in Karachi sparks outrage

Karachi:

A disturbing video has emerged from Pakistan's Karachi, exposing the mistreatment of minorities and triggering widespread outrage. The footage shows Salman Farooqi, a prominent Pakistani media entrepreneur and owner of Bionic Films, physically assaulting a Hindu youth in the upscale Defence Housing Society area of the city.

What led to the assault?

The victim, identified as Sudhir Dhan Raj, was reportedly travelling with his sister Kalpana on a motorcycle when the incident occurred. According to reports, Sudhir’s motorcycle accidentally brushed against Salman Farooqi’s car in the Ittehad area of Karachi. The minor collision escalated dramatically, resulting in Farooqi and his private security guards allegedly pulling Sudhir aside and beating him.

Viral video shows shocking abuse

The video, which has since gone viral on social media, clearly shows Salman Farooqi holding Sudhir by the arm as his guards repeatedly slap and abuse him. Sudhir’s sister Kalpana can be seen pleading with folded hands, begging Farooqi for mercy and requesting him to release her brother. Her desperate appeals were reportedly ignored.

Police action and legal proceedings

Following the public outcry, the Karachi Police arrested Salman Farooqi on Monday (June 2). An FIR has been lodged at the Gizri Police Station based on a complaint filed by an eyewitness, Mohammad Saleem. Farooqi faces multiple charges, including issuing threats to kill, physical assault, verbal abuse, and harassment of a woman.

According to reports, a Karachi court has remanded Salman Farooqi and one other accused to two days' police custody for further investigation. This incident has reignited concerns over the treatment of minority communities in Pakistan, with human rights activists calling for stringent legal action and broader systemic reforms.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), Sudhir had just picked up his sister, who works at a beauty parlour, and was heading to collect their youngest sibling when his motorcycle accidentally grazed Farooqi’s vehicle. What followed was a brutal assault, captured on video and widely circulated on social media, sparking public outrage.

The footage shows Farooq and his armed security personnel violently beating Sudhir, even as he apologised and Kalpana desperately pleaded for them to stop. Her appeals were ignored, and the assault continued in broad daylight.

An eyewitness, Mohd Saleem, later stepped forward with a detailed account of the attack, prompting police to register the FIR. Based on his complaint, authorities filed charges including criminal intimidation (death threats), physical assault, verbal abuse, and harassment of a woman.

Initially hesitant to speak due to fear of reprisal, the siblings, residents of the economically disadvantaged Ranchore Lines area, chose to pursue legal action once the FIR was formally filed and public support poured in. Police confirmed that Farooqi and one of his associates were taken into custody late Monday and are currently under investigati