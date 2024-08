Pakistan: Two children, woman killed in blast in Balochistan province's Pishin

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE People gather after a powerful blast

A bomb blast at a market in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province killed two children and injured 16 people on Saturday. Seven policemen were among those injured in the explosion. It was a remote-controlled bomb, attached to a motorcycle, detonated near police headquarters in Pishin.

According to authorities, the blast occurred at a main market near Surkhab Chowk in Pishin district and killed two children on the spot and wounded 16 others.

A list issued by the hospital showed that thirteen of the wounded were referred to the Quetta Trauma Centre where a woman succumbed to her injuries. Five of the injured were in serious condition.

The incident is the latest in a string of attacks on police officials and checkposts, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, the report said.

TTP broke ceasefire agreement with government

Attacks have escalated after the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) broke a fragile ceasefire agreement with the government in 2022 and vowed to target security forces.

According to Pishin City Station House Officer (SHO) Mujibur Rehman, the two injured policemen were in critical condition.

“Apparently, the explosive material was planted in a motorcycle,” SHO Rehman said, adding that as a result, three vehicles were damaged.

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and the Bomb Disposal Squad have reached the incident site to collect evidence for a probe, the official said.

State broadcaster PTV News said that the blast occurred near the Pishin deputy commissioner’s office.

Last month, an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Pishin left three Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) officials and three pedestrians injured. Police officials had said the attack was aimed at a CTD vehicle carrying the department’s personnel.

The same day, a soldier of the Quick Response Force of the Frontier Corps South was killed and seven others injured in Kech district’s Buleda area, The Dawn reported.

(With agencies inputs)

Also read: Telegram messaging app CEO Pavel Durov arrested at airport in France