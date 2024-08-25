Telegram messaging app CEO Pavel Durov arrested at airport in France

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Telegram CEO Pavel Durov

Telegram messaging app CEO and founder Pavel Durov was arrested at the Bourget airport outside Paris on Saturday evening, reported Reuters citing French media. The messaging app, influential in Russia, Ukraine and the other republics of the former Soviet Union, is ranked as one of the major social media platforms after YouTube, Facebook, WhatsApp, TikTok, Instagram and WeChat. It aims to hit one billion users in the next year.

Pavel Durov was travelling in his private jet when the French authorities arrested him, based on an outstanding arrest warrant as part of a preliminary police investigation. The Frech Police are investigating the lack of moderators on Telegram, which according to them allowed criminal activities to go on undeterred on the messaging app.

So far no comments have been made either by French Police, authorities or Telegram in this regard. Telegram CEO was travelling from Azerbaijan and was arrested at around 20:00 (18:00 GMT) on Saturday, reported Reuters, citing French media.

Notably, Telegram was founded by Russian-born Durov. He left Russia in 2014 after refusing to comply with government demands to shut down opposition communities on his VK social media platform, which he sold. Currently, he is based in Dubai.