Pakistan to remain in FATF's grey list

As the review meeting of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) held in the French capital Paris on Tuesday, Pakistan retained its position in the grey list of the terror watchdog.

Islamabad didn't get any respite even after the support of byTurkey and Malaysia.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar-led Pak delegation had submitted the report that shows compliance of at least 14 points out of the 27 point action plan to counter money laundering and terror financing.

