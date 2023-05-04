Thursday, May 04, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Pakistan: At least 7 teachers killed as armed gunman opens fire in school

Pakistan: At least 7 teachers killed as armed gunman opens fire in school

According to Geo News, the gunman barged into the school and went straight to the staff room of the tehsil's school and opened indiscriminate firing.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Lahore Updated on: May 04, 2023 18:00 IST
Pakistan: Teachers killed as armed gunman opens fire in
Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Pakistan: Teachers killed as armed gunman opens fire in school

Pakistan School Firing: At least seven teachers were killed when an unidentified armed gunman opened fire at a school in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Upper Kurram Tehsil on Thursday. 

According to Geo News,  the gunman barged into the school and went straight to the staff room of the tehsil's school and opened indiscriminate firing. 

The incident took place when the teachers were doing exam-related work, reports said.

Wave of terrorism in Pakistan

Pakistan has been hit by a wave of terror attacks in the recent past with political uncertainity making the matter worse in the country. Regions like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan have witnessed multiple terror attacks ever since the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) discontinued ceasefire with the government in November last year. 

Related Stories
Pakistan agenda exposed as SCO members echo- 'Terrorism in all forms must be condemned, controlled'

Pakistan agenda exposed as SCO members echo- 'Terrorism in all forms must be condemned, controlled'

Shocking! Parents in Pakistan lock daughters’ grave | Read to know why

Shocking! Parents in Pakistan lock daughters’ grave | Read to know why

Pakistan: 14 killed as incessant rain sweeps away tourist vehicle in occupied Kashmir

Pakistan: 14 killed as incessant rain sweeps away tourist vehicle in occupied Kashmir

As per a report, January 2023 turned out to be the deadliest month since 2018 with 134 people being killed in at least 44 terror attacks across the country.

Terrorists have been targeting security forces across the country even as the country's military declared a new offensive against banned militant groups, the Dawn reported. 

Latest World News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Top News

Related World News

Latest News