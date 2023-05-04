Pakistan: At least 7 teachers killed as armed gunman opens fire in school

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Pakistan: Teachers killed as armed gunman opens fire in school

Pakistan School Firing: At least seven teachers were killed when an unidentified armed gunman opened fire at a school in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Upper Kurram Tehsil on Thursday.

According to Geo News, the gunman barged into the school and went straight to the staff room of the tehsil's school and opened indiscriminate firing.

The incident took place when the teachers were doing exam-related work, reports said.

Wave of terrorism in Pakistan

Pakistan has been hit by a wave of terror attacks in the recent past with political uncertainity making the matter worse in the country. Regions like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan have witnessed multiple terror attacks ever since the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) discontinued ceasefire with the government in November last year.

As per a report, January 2023 turned out to be the deadliest month since 2018 with 134 people being killed in at least 44 terror attacks across the country.

Terrorists have been targeting security forces across the country even as the country's military declared a new offensive against banned militant groups, the Dawn reported.

