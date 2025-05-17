Pakistan scrambles to repair airbases damaged in Indian strikes, issues tender for critical military sites The international media has also reported on India's edge in striking the Pakistan Army's bases and airfields, validating New Delhi's claims of inflicting damage and creating a new normal vis-a-vis its relations with Islamabad.

New Delhi:

In what comes as the most significant acceptance of India's strikes from Pakistan, Islamabad has issued tenders for the repair of its crucial military bases in several locations, including Rawalpindi. Notably, tenders have also been issued for the repair of Kallar Kahar airbase, Risalpur airbase, and other critical sites in Pakistan. The international media has also reported on India's edge in striking the Pakistan Army's bases and airfields, validating New Delhi's claims of inflicting damage and creating a new normal vis-a-vis its relations with Islamabad.

The New York Times, in its report, says that high-resolution satellite imagery, from before and after the strikes, shows "clear damage" to Pakistan's facilities by Indian attacks, according to the report.

"The four-day military clash between India and Pakistan was the most expansive fighting in half a century between the two nuclear-armed countries. As both sides used drones and missiles to test each other’s air defences and hit military facilities, they claimed to inflict severe damage,” the report said.

(Image Source : MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES)Noor Khan Air Base, Chaklala, Rawalpindi (Left: Before Indian Strikes | Right: After Impact of Indian Strikes)

"Where India appears to have had a clear edge is in its targeting of Pakistan’s military facilities and airfields, as the latter stretch of fighting shifted from symbolic strikes and shows of force to attacks on each other’s defence capabilities,” the report added.

The Washington Post, in its analysis report, has also confirmed the success of India's strikes on Pakistan, debunking Islamabad's 'victory' claims. The report stated, "India's strikes on Pakistan damaged runways and structures across at least six airfields."

The Washington Post conducted a visual analysis of the Indian strikes on Pakistan, which quoted experts as saying that the attacks were the "most significant attacks of their kind in decades of simmering conflict between the South Asian rivals".

The report also cited a senior lecturer in international relations at King's College London, Walter Ladwig, saying, "the strikes marked the most extensive Indian air attacks on Pakistani military infrastructure since the 1971 war."