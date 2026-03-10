Pakistan's Murid airbase command centre demolished months after Operation Sindoor: Report

New Delhi:

Nearly ten months after an Indian airstrike targeted Pakistan’s Murid airbase, new satellite images reported by NDTV suggest that efforts to repair a key facility there have failed. The base, located near Chakwal, houses important infrastructure linked to the Pakistan Air Force. Recent imagery indicates that a building believed to be a command-and-control centre has now been completely demolished after suffering extensive damage in Operation Sindoor.

Satellite imagery analyst Damien Symon said the latest visuals show exposed ground and scattered debris where the structure once stood. According to him, the condition of the site suggests the building’s internal structure was severely compromised, forcing authorities to dismantle it rather than continue repairs.

Strike targeted strategic UAV facility

The Murid base was among ten Pakistani airbases targeted by the Indian Air Force in the early hours of May 10, 2025. The strikes took place between 2 am and 5 am, shortly before Pakistan agreed to halt hostilities and move towards a ceasefire.

The damaged facility is believed to have functioned as a command hub for unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operations at the base.

Satellite images taken shortly after the strike showed visible damage to the roof of the building, suggesting a direct hit.

Reports cited by analysts believe the structure measured roughly 35 by 30 metres and played a critical role in controlling drone activities in the region.

Initial repairs attempted but later abandoned

In the weeks following the attack, satellite pictures showed the damaged section of the building covered with tarpaulins, indicating that repair assessments had begun. By December 2025, the entire structure had been wrapped in protective coverings and construction mesh, pointing to ongoing restoration work.

However, the newest imagery suggests those efforts did not succeed. Instead of a repaired facility, the site now shows rubble and open ground, indicating the building may have collapsed internally or been deliberately taken down due to safety concerns.