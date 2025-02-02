Pakistan rocked by killing of 18 soldiers, 4 paramilitary personnel; Munir vows to hunt down 'frenemies'

Follow us on Image Source : AP Pakistan Army Chief

Four Pakistani paramilitary personnel were killed as their vehicle was ambushed by the 'militants' in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, police said. The incident, which occurred in the Dera Ismail Khan district bordering South Waziristan, claimed five lives, including the four paramilitary personnel. According to news agency PTI, the security forces have been carrying out extensive operations, which Pakistan describes as 'anti-terror operations,' in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan.

These operations conducted by Pakistani forces are dubbed a 'sustained effort,' with the country witnessing a surge in violent attacks following the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan in 2021, particularly in the bordering provinces of KP and Balochistan.

Earlier on Saturday, 18 Pakistani soldiers were killed during clashes in Balochistan's Kalat district. Following the incident, Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir vowed to hunt down the “frenemies,” which he said were "acting as terrorist proxies targeting the country."

Munir said, "Those who are acting as terrorist proxies of their foreign masters who have mastered the art of manifesting double standards of hunting with the hound and running with the hare are well known to us."

Notably, Pakistan has been currently battling a two-pronged challenge, which is separately led by the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan and Baloch nationalists.

Both groups have their motives as they engage in their separate fights with the Pakistani forces. While TTP fights for the so-called Islamic system like in Afghanistan, the Baloch extremists are against the exploitation of Balochistan's natural wealth by the federal government.

Pakistani officials often blame the “foreign hand” for the trouble, which it said uses the local elements—‘frenemies’—to’ create an insurgency-like situation.

Meanwhile, the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) reassured the Army's resolve to ensure the security and well-being of the people of Balochistan while also reaffirming its commitment to supporting the provincial government in its efforts to promote peace, stability, and development in the region.

Terror attacks have intensified in Pakistan after the banned militant Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan group broke a fragile ceasefire agreement with the government.

(With inputs from PTI)