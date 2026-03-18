Pakistan reels under financial crisis amid ongoing war, cancels national day parade to save fuel

Islamabad:

Pakistan is facing a deepening crisis due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, with the situation now directly impacting its fuel supplies. In a major decision, the Pakistani government has announced the cancellation of the Pakistan Day parade as part of austerity measures to conserve petrol and diesel. The office of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif shared the update on X, confirming that the traditional parade scheduled for March 23, 2026, will not take place this year.

Gulf oil crisis forces austerity measures

In its official statement, the Prime Minister's Office said, "In view of the Gulf oil crisis and the austerity measures implemented by the government as a result, it has been decided that the Pakistan Day parade and related ceremonies on March 23, 2026, will not be held." The decision highlights growing pressure on Pakistan’s energy reserves as disruptions in oil supply continue to intensify.

Pakistan Day to be marked with simplicity

The statement further clarified that Pakistan Day will be observed with dignity but on a much smaller scale. "The day will be commemorated through a simple flag-hoisting ceremony at an appropriate level. Ministries and departments are advised to observe the occasion in a solemn and respectful manner, ensuring that its significance is maintained even with limited events," it added.

Rising tensions in Gulf hit Pakistan hard

The crisis comes amid escalating tensions in the Gulf region, where Iran is engaged in a military confrontation with the US and Israel. Reports indicate that Iran has launched missiles and drones targeting multiple locations in the Arab region, heightening instability. A key flashpoint has been the reported closure of the Strait of Hormuz-- a crucial oil transit route. This has severely disrupted oil supplies to Pakistan, leading to shortages and panic buying.

Fuel shortage triggers panic across cities

Several cities across Pakistan are witnessing long queues at fuel stations, with people scrambling to secure petrol and diesel. Meanwhile, the government has urged citizens to use fuel sparingly to manage the ongoing crisis.

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