Pakistan ready for dialogue with India on Kashmir and all other issues months after Op Sindoor debacle

Islamabad:

Months after being battered by the Indian Armed Forces in Operation Sindoor, Pakistan appears to have fallen in line. On Friday, Pakistan's Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar said that Islamabad is ready for a "comprehensive dialogue" with India, including discussions on Kashmir and other pending issues. His remarks came while speaking to reporters outside the parliament in Islamabad.

Dar emphasised that any future talks with India cannot be restricted to a single agenda. "Talks, whenever held, will be not just on Kashmir but on all issues," he said. Dar said that Pakistan had not sought mediation from any third party but claimed to have been offered the option of a neutral venue for talks. “We were told to sit down at a neutral location, and I said if that is the case, we are willing to meet,” he claimed. Dar further said he received a call from the US for a ceasefire with India. "I received a call from the US for a ceasefire...I had made it clear that Pakistan did not want a war."

India's position firm

India, however, has maintained that it will only engage in discussions with Pakistan on the return of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and issues related to cross-border terrorism. New Delhi’s position remains firm despite Pakistan’s repeated calls for wider dialogue.

India crushed Pakistan during Op Sindoor

It is to be noted here that India carried out precision strikes under 'Operation Sindoor' on terror infrastructure early on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. Following the Indian action, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10. The Indian forces launched a fierce counter-attack on several Pakistani military installations. India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes. Dar said that the ceasefire agreement with India is holding. Responding to a question, Dar said that the US Secretary of State’s visit to Pakistan has not yet been scheduled.

