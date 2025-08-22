'India a Ferrari, Pakistan a dumper': Rajnath Singh says Asim Munir confessed Islamabad's reality Rajnath said he does not consider Munir's statement as mere troll material. “If we do not pay attention to the historical indication behind this serious warning, then it can become a matter of concern for us," he said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday slammed Pakistan's Army Chief General Asim Munir for his remarks, ‘Pakistan's economy is like a dump truck full of debris’ and said he considers Munir’s statement as a confession. Rajnath said he does not consider Munir's statement as mere troll material. “If we do not pay attention to the historical indication behind this serious warning, then it can become a matter of concern for us. And yes, if we pay attention to this and prepare for it, then India is capable of giving a befitting reply to such warnings," Rajnath said.

Asim Munir was trolled a lot for his remarks

"I would like to draw your attention to the statement given recently by Pakistan's Army Chief General Asim Munir. He said, "India is a shining and Mercedes is coming on the highway like a Ferrari, but we are a dump truck full of gravel. If the truck hits the car, who is going to be the loser?" India's economy is like a Mercedes and a Ferrari running on the highway. He said, I am not saying. Pakistan's economy is like a dump truck full of debris. Now you people know the answer to this. Now, Asim Munir was trolled a lot for this statement both inside Pakistan and all over the world. Everyone said that if two countries got independence at the same time and one country built a Ferrari-like economy through hard work, right policies and foresight and the other is still in a dumper state, then it is their own failure. I consider this statement of Asim Munir as a confession. I do not consider his statement as mere troll material... If we do not pay attention to the historical indication behind this serious warning, then it can become a matter of concern for us. And yes, if we pay attention to this and prepare for it, then India is capable of giving a befitting reply to such warnings,” Rajnath said.

Rajnath says India can strengthen global supply chains

Rajnath Singh said when many countries are significantly affected by global supply chain disruption, India can strengthen global supply chains. “Today, big countries of the world talk about China Plus. I ask you, which country other than India can do this work? I am sure that when you answer, you will say that only India can do this work.”

He said when we talk about a self-reliant India, it is not merely a policy of import substitution, but behind it lies a sentiment of Global Good. He added that behind it is the sentiment of providing the world with a Robust Supply Chain.

“Today, there is a sense of hope and confidence about India across the entire world. The government has launched the India-AI mission to strengthen the country's AI capabilities, under which models will be developed to meet India's needs. We want India to become a Global-AI-Hub. Our government has advanced the work on semiconductors in mission mode. As Prime Minister said in his Independence Day address, by the end of this year, 'Made in India' semiconductors, made by the people of India, will enter the market,” he said.

Rajnath Singh appealed to all foreign companies and investors to come and invest in India's vibrant defence manufacturing ecosystem. “We will provide you with all the necessary clearances and offer hand-holding support. Our Make in India is not limited to India only. When you Make in India, you will make for the world. India's thinking is oriented towards development and peace. For us, development in isolation is not enough; rather, collective development is more important,” he said.

