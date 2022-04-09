Pakistan political crisis LIVE Updates: Crucial no-trust vote in parliament today to decide Imran Khan's fate

Saturday, April 09, 2022
     
Live now

The opposition parties need 172 members in the 342-member house to orchestrate the downfall of Prime Minister Khan. Khan faces the possibility of being the first prime minister in Pakistan's history to be voted out in a no-confidence motion.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
Islamabad Updated on: April 09, 2022 8:01 IST
Hours before a no-confidence vote against him in Parliament, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday seemed to accept the writing on the wall and urged his supporters to stage peaceful protests across the country when the "new imported government" comes into power on Sunday. In an address to the nation ahead of the no-trust motion on Saturday where he has little chances of surviving unless some miracle takes place, 69-year-old Khan also expressed disappointment over the Supreme Court's verdict on the National Assembly deputy speaker's controversial decision on the rejection of no-trust motion against him. The opposition parties need 172 members in the 342-member house to orchestrate the downfall of Prime Minister Khan and already they showed the support of more than the needed strength. Now Khan faces the possibility of being the first prime minister in Pakistan's history to be voted out in a no-confidence motion.

 

  • Apr 09, 2022 8:01 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Pakistani dissidents hail their country’s apex court ruling

    A group of prominent Pakistani dissidents Friday welcomed the ruling of their country’s Supreme Court ruling, restoring its elected parliament after its “unlawful” dissolution by Prime Minister Imran Khan. The Pakistan Supreme Court has ruled on the right side of history by upholding the Constitution of Pakistan, South Asians Against Terrorism and for Human Rights (SAATH), a pro-democracy outfit of Pakistanis said.

     

  • Apr 09, 2022 7:55 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Hours before a no-confidence vote against him in Parliament, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday seemed to accept the writing on the wall and urged his supporters to stage peaceful protests across the country when the "new imported government" comes into power on Sunday. In an address to the nation ahead of the no-trust motion on Saturday where he has little chances of surviving unless some miracle takes place, 69-year-old Khan also expressed disappointment over the Supreme Court's verdict on the National Assembly deputy speaker's controversial decision on the rejection of no-trust motion against him.

  • Apr 09, 2022 7:23 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Maryam Nawaz asks Imran Khan to move to India

    Moments after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan heaped praises on India in his national address, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz on Friday lambasted Khan and urged him to leave the country and move to India.

     

  • Apr 09, 2022 7:21 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Pak PM Imran Khan, his wife received bribes worth PKR 6 billion: PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz alleges

    Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday accused Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi of receiving bribes to the tune of PKR 6 billion, terming it as a “mother of all scandals.” The daughter of former three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif made these accusations while addressing her party workers in Model Town here. On Saturday, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said that the voting in the National Assembly on a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Khan was likely to take place on April 3 or 4.

  • Apr 09, 2022 7:10 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Hours before a no-confidence vote against him in Parliament, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday seemed to accept the writing on the wall and urged his supporters to stage peaceful protests across the country when the "new imported government" comes into power on Sunday.

