Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif claims ceasefire, expresses hope for talks on water, Jammu and Kashmir with India Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday night reiterated his ceasefire claims, expressing hope for dialogue on longstanding issues like Indus water sharing and Jammu and Kashmir. Indian officials have accused Pakistan of violating the ceasefire within hours, triggering retaliatory fire.

Islamabad:

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a televised address to the nation on Saturday night, reiterated his claim that Pakistan has agreed to a ceasefire with India, expressing hope for dialogue on longstanding disputes, including Indus water sharing and the status of Jammu and Kashmir. "We have declared a ceasefire and hope for dialogue on crucial issues such as water sharing and Jammu and Kashmir," Sharif said.

Sharif, while thanking international allies for their support in brokering the truce, said, “We have declared a ceasefire and hope for talks to resolve the water and Jammu and Kashmir issues.” He also extended his gratitude to US President Donald Trump for his role in facilitating the ceasefire, as well as to leaders from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Turkey, Qatar, the UK, and China for their backing during the recent escalation.

However, the situation on the ground remained tense, with Indian officials accusing Pakistan of violating the ceasefire within hours of the agreement. According to Indian sources, fresh cross-border shelling and infiltration attempts were reported along the Line of Control (LoC) on Saturday evening, prompting Indian forces to respond with retaliatory fire.

India’s strong response to ceasefire breaches

India has warned that any further violations will be met with a strong response. Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, in a special briefing, said the ceasefire understanding was reached after Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) reached out to his Indian counterpart to propose a halt to hostilities. Misri noted that the Indian Armed Forces have been given “clear instructions” to respond firmly to any further provocations, calling Pakistan’s breaches a serious violation of the agreement.

“For the last few hours, there have been repeated violations of the understanding arrived at earlier this evening between the DGMOs of India and Pakistan. This is a breach of the understanding, and we take very, very serious note of these violations,” Misri said, adding that India remains committed to defending its territorial integrity.

