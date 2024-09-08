Pakistan: Chaos erupts as Imran Khan’s supporters clash with police during Islamabad rally

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB A still from the PTI's rally in Islamabad

Tensions flared in Islamabad on Sunday as supporters of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan clashed with police during a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally demanding his immediate release. The demonstration, held near the Sangjani Cattle Market in the capital’s suburbs, turned violent when police moved to disperse the crowd after the event allegedly exceeded its permitted time. The police fired tear gas to disperse the crowd.

About the rally

Thousands of PTI supporters attended the rally, which had been postponed twice in recent months. Despite Khan’s imprisonment and various legal battles, the eyewitnesses mentioned that the turnout demonstrated the party’s sustained influence and widespread backing.

Clashes erupted

It is pertinent to note that the Islamabad administration had granted a no-objection certificate (NOC) for the rally, with the condition that it conclude by 7 p.m. local time. However, as the deadline passed, authorities ordered police to take action against the remaining participants. The situation quickly escalated as PTI supporters began throwing stones at law enforcement officers, injuring several, including Senior Superintendent of Police Shoaib Khan.

"Despite state efforts to limit numbers with roadblocks and containers, the turnout at the PTI rally shows the party’s mobilization capacity remains strong, despite the risk of crackdowns and arrests," said Michael Kugelman, a South Asia expert, in a post on social media.

PTI leaders slammed administration

Several PTI leaders addressed the crowd, denouncing the government's crackdown on the party and calling for Khan’s release. Omar Ayub Khan, a PTI leader in the National Assembly, vowed that the party would continue its struggle until Khan was freed. "We are soldiers of Imran Khan and will not rest until he is set free," he declared, promising more rallies nationwide to maintain pressure on the government.

The rally was the PTI’s first major show of strength in Islamabad since the February 8 elections. PTI leaders emphasized that Khan’s continued incarceration, despite courts granting him bail or acquittal in various cases, was politically motivated.

Further, Gohar Ali Khan, another senior PTI leader, criticized the government’s tactics to limit the rally’s attendance, accusing authorities of turning Islamabad into a "cage." He told supporters, "Imran Khan is a reality that the government must accept. He remains our only leader who never surrenders." Gohar also warned that the PTI would not tolerate any new legal actions against Khan.

Significantly, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, who led a large contingent of Khan’s supporters from Peshawar, also gave an impassioned speech, vowing to continue the struggle for Khan’s rights. "Those who put Khan in jail are being humiliated, while Khan continues to win even from behind bars," Gandapur stated. He announced plans for a larger rally in Lahore, regardless of whether the government grants permission.

