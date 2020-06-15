Image Source : AP/FILE Pakistan likely to record 1.2 million COVID-19 cases by July-end

The current trajectory of the spread of COVID-19 in Pakistan hinted that the cases could double by the end of June and was likely to reach 1.2 million by the end of July, a Minister said.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said: "We are in mid-June and our positive cases are reaching near to 150,000.

"With a heavy heart, I have to say that Pakistan's confirmed COVID-19 case tally could even reach 1 million to 1.2 million by the end of next month," reports Xinhua news agency.

Umar added that the projections are neither predictions nor a certainty and that the spread of the virus can be stopped if the government and people work together against it.

As of Monday morning, the number of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan reached 139,230, with 2,632 deaths.

