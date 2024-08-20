Pakistan SHOCKER: Sanitation worker rapes five-year-old girl in hospital, doctors protest for justice

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Lahore: In a shocking incident, a five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a sanitation worker at a well-known hospital in the capital of Pakistan's Punjab province on Tuesday, according to police on Tuesday. The heinous incident took place on the third floor of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Lahore on Monday, prompting protests outside the medical facility.

Lady doctors and students held demonstrations outside the hospital, accusing the government of not providing enough security to medical facilities. Lahore police said the sanitation worker, in his twenties, had committed the terrible misdeed and the cries of the minor girl were heard by nearby patients', who quickly intervened and thrashed the suspect before handing him over to the police.

The girl was shifted to the emergency ward for treatment. After the shocking incident, the Fatima Jinnah Medical College Women University (FJMCU) students and lady doctors held a demonstration outside the hospital demanding "swift justice" in the rape case of the minor girl and chanting anti-government slogans.

As the students and doctors protested against the government, traffic remained suspended on the roads leading to the hospital for several hours. The girl’s mother also accused the hospital administration of suppressing the matter. The protesters dispersed after the hospital administration assured them of a fair investigation into the case and full safety for lady doctors, female patients and staff in the hospital.

This heinous incident took place after reports emerged of a Belgian woman who was allegedly raped by multiple men for five days and was found tied to a street in Islamabad on Pakistan's Independence Day (August 14). She introduced herself as a Belgian citizen and told police she arrived in Islamabad around six months ago. She claimed that she had been living with a man and alleged that he had repeatedly raped her, according to Dawn.

However, the woman later turned out to be a permanent resident of Rawalpindi. A special committee investigating the case took the woman for identification as no travel record was available with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the embassy. Through her facial recognition and fingerprint impression, the woman was identified as a Pakistani national and a permanent resident of Rawalpindi.

