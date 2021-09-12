Follow us on Image Source : AP Pakistan to resume commercial flights to Kabul from Monday

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced that it has decided to resume commercial flights to Kabul starting from Monday onwards, the first since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. "The official flag carrier of Pakistan is going to start again its flight operations for Kabul," Arshad Malik, CEO of the PIA, told Xinhua news agency on Saturday.

Malik added that the first flight will leave for the Afghan capital on Monday from Islamabad.

The PIA official said that permission to land at the Kabul airport has been granted by Afghanistan's Civil Aviation Authority.

Meanwhile, PIA's Spokesman Abdullah Hafeez Khan said that Pakistan has got all the technical clearance for flight operations, and an Airbus A320 jet is scheduled to take passengers from Islamabad to Kabul.

Following the fall of Kabul to the Taliban last month, the PIA had temporarily suspended its operations to the Afghan capital.

(With IANS inputs)

