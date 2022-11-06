Pakistan: Imran Khan affirms long march to resume on Nov 8 from same point where he was attacked

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER@PTIOFFICIAL Pakistan: Imran Khan affirms long march to resume on Nov 8 from the same point where he was attacked

Imran Khan's long march: Days after being shot during a political march in Punjab province's Wazirabad, Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan stated that his long march would resume on Tuesday, November 8.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore on Sunday, he said the march, towards the capital Islamabad, would resume from the same point in the city where he was attacked on November 3.

"We have decided that our march will resume on Tuesday from the same [point] in Wazirabad where I and 11 others were shot, and where Moazzam was martyred," Khan was quoted as saying by Dawn. He further added, "I will address the march from here (in Lahore), and our march, within the next 10 to 14 days, depending on the speed, will reach Rawalpindi."

The cricketer-turned-politician also declared that he would join the march and take control of it once it reached Rawalpindi. Earlier on November 4, Khan also warned the country's ruling dispensation, saying that political change is imminent, whether it occurs peacefully or through chaos.

"There are only two options left to the Pakistani public: a peaceful or a bloody revolution. "There is no third way out. I have seen the country wake up," he added.

A day after the attack, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief claimed that he was aware that an attempt was being made to kill him. "A day before going to the rally, I knew that assassination was being planned against me either in Wazirabad or Gujrat," Khan claimed.

It is pertinent to mention here that Khan sustained a bullet injury on his leg when a gunman opened fire on the container-mounted truck carrying him during his protest march on November 3.

The incident occurred near Allahwala Chowk of Wazirabad town in Punjab when 70-year-old Khan was leading the long march to Islamabad demanding early elections. Later, the former Prime Minister was rushed to a hospital where he underwent surgery.

