'Pakistan has a govt with double face, which face do we talk to?': MJ Akbar slams Pakistan in Denmark The All-Party Parliamentary Delegation, led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, arrived in Denmark on Friday. Indian Ambassador to Copenhagen, Manish Prabhat, received the delegation.

Copenhagen (Denmark):

Former Union Minister MJ Akbar, who is a part of the all-party delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, said that the remarks made by Denmark's side showed their support for India. "The recent Pahalgam terror attack was a brutal, barbaric form of communal terrorism of the kind that Europe had also witnessed. The remarks that they made were enough to show that the mission that the Prime Minister has sent is having an impact," Akbar said.

Akbar called Pakistan a nation with a "double face, adding, "Even well-meaning friends will ask you, Why don't you talk to Pakistan? Tell them Pakistan has a government with a double face; which face do we talk to? Pakistan has a government with a forked tongue; whose tongue do we address? Pakistan has talks with a poisoned tongue that gets hurt when a tongue is poisoned. The talks are nothing but a bluff. We now have a leader who has actually called the bluff, Narendra Modi. Nobody has made as much effort to bring a nation with a genetic disorder to its senses."

The All-Party Parliamentary Delegation, led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, arrived in Denmark on Friday. Indian Ambassador to Copenhagen, Manish Prabhat, received the delegation.

The delegation, led by Ravi Shankar Prasad, includes BJP MPs Daggubati Purandeswari, M J Akbar, Ghulam Ali Khatana and Samik Bhattacharya; Amar Singh from Congress MP, Priyanka Chaturvedi from Shiv Sena (UBT) and former diplomat Pankaj Saran.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in France, the UK, Germany, the EU, Italy and Denmark.

(With inputs from ANI)