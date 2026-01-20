Pakistan: Gul Plaza mall fire death count reaches 26, more than 80 still missing as rescue operation continues A deadly fire at Karachi’s Gul Plaza Mall has claimed 26 lives, with 81 people still unaccounted for. Rescue teams continue to clear debris and search the damaged structure, while DNA tests are being conducted to identify victims.

Karachi:

A devastating fire broke out at the Gul Plaza Mall located on MA Jinnah Road in Pakistan's Karachi, leading to a major tragedy. Authorities have confirmed that at least 26 people have died, while 81 others remain missing. According to ARY News, the building's structure has severely weakened after the incident and is no longer considered safe for public entry. Officials said the fire started around 10 pm on January 17 and was brought under control after nearly 34 hours. Rescue and relief operations are still ongoing as teams from the Pakistan Army, Rangers and the civilian administration are jointly conducting search operations, while engineers assess the damaged structure to determine further risks.

Bodies recovered so far

DIG South confirmed that 26 bodies have been recovered from the site. Six victims have been identified, while the remaining bodies will undergo DNA testing for identification. Initially, police received reports of 69 missing persons, out of which 32 were last traced to Gul Plaza. Based on new complaints, the official count of missing people has now risen to 81.

DNA sample collection begins

DNA sample collection has started for identification purposes. Relatives of 18 victims have already submitted their samples to assist the authorities. Officials stated that Gul Plaza and the nearby Rampa Plaza have been fully secured and all entry points sealed, ARY News reported. Only authorised rescue personnel are allowed inside, it added. Meanwhile, a safe access route has been created for debris removal and search operations. Authorities have also urged the families of missing persons to remain in touch with the DC Office helpline for regular updates.

'24 gates had been shut'

A survivor named Zubair, who narrowly escaped the fire, revealed that Gul Plaza has a total of 26 gates, but 24 of them were shut after 10 pm, leaving only two exit points open. He said that the darkness and thick smoke made it almost impossible to find a way out. At the time of the incident, more than 20 people were inside his shop. Another shopkeeper said he entered the burning building to rescue those trapped inside and managed to bring several unconscious people out. He claimed that there was no emergency exit and that the closed gates had turned the building into a "death trap."

About Gul Plaza mall

Officials stated that Gul Plaza mall was constructed in 1980 and an additional floor was added in 1998. Over the years, the terrace was converted into a parking area, while illegal shops were built in the original parking space. Although the extra floor added later was eventually regularised, a completion certificate was issued only in April 2003. The Sindh government has announced financial assistance for the families of those who lost their lives. Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that compensation distribution will begin from Tuesday and described the incident as a major tragedy.

