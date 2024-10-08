'Any non-Muslim would...': Pak guest Zakir Naik left embarrassed over extra baggage charge, praises India

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik.

Islamabad: Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, who was accorded a warm welcome in Pakistan, was left red-faced after Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) declined to waive off excess luggage fees while travelling to the neighbouring country, contrasting his experience with the treatment he receives in India.

Naik voiced his dissatisfaction after being offered only a 50 per cent discount for 500-600 kg of extra baggage, despite being a state guest, and revealed that he had been in contact with PIA's CEO, according to the Express Tribune. Since it is common for him in India to have his additional luggage to be cleared without charge, he expected the same treatment in Pakistan as well.

To his utter displeasure, that was not to happen. "I was coming to Pakistan. Our luggage was 1,000kg. I spoke to the PIA CEO. The station manager told me that he would do anything for me. I replied, 'I have 500 kg to 600 kg extra luggage.' He offered me a 50 per cent discount. I told him, 'I will bring four more people, as it will get cheaper. I asked him to give it for free or leave it," he said.

Naik expressed disappointment at being offered only a 50 per cent discount for 500-600 kg of extra baggage and rejected the offer. "Any non-Muslim, when they see me, lets me off for free in India. This is India; they waive 1,000 kg to 2,000 kg when they see Dr Zakir Naik. This is Pakistan. I am a guest of the government, and 'state guest' is written on my visa. Yet, your CEO is offering me a 50 per cent discount.

Zakir Naik's comments have ignited a debate online, with some defending him and calling for greater respect towards state guests, while others trolling him for his expectations and remarks. One social media user bashed him for "bad-mouthing Pakistan and its national carrier".

Naik, wanted in India for alleged money laundering and inciting extremism through hate speeches, left the country in 2016. He was granted permanent residency in Malaysia by the previous government led by Mahathir Mohamed. Naik, known for sowing communal disharmony, arrived in Pakistan at the invitation of the government on a month-long visit during which he will deliver lectures in major cities, including Kara­chi, Islamabad and Lahore. It is Naik’s first visit to Pakistan in three decades — the last time he visited was in 1992.

He was given a warm welcome in Pakistan and was even greeted by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. "Islam is a religion of peace, and you are doing an important duty by spreading the true message of Islam among people," Sharif told Naik. He said Naik's lectures are "highly insightful and impactful", and he has a significant following among young audiences

India called his visit “disappointing and condemnable but not surprising". “We have seen reports that he (Zakir Naik) has been fitted into Pakistan and warmly welcomed there. It is not surprising for us that an Indian fugitive has received a high-level welcome in Pakistan. It is disappointing and condemnable but not surprising..." said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Jaiswal said.

On several occasions, New Delhi has requested his extradition, but Malaysia has so far not complied. However, earlier last month, when Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim visited New Delhi, he indicated that his government might consider India’s request to extradite controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik if it provides evidence against him.

