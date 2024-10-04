Zakir Naik's warm welcome in Pakistan 'condemnable but not surprising': Ministry of External Affairs

Follow us on Image Source : X/ZAKIR NAIK Zakir Naik with Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

Controversial Islamic preacher and wanted in India for inciting extremism through hate speeches Zakir Naik received a high-level welcome in Pakistan which is “disappointing and condemnable but not surprising”, Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday (October 4). MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that Naik, an Indian fugitive, receiving a warm welcome in the neighbouring country was not surprising for India.

What did MEA say on Zakir Naik?

“We have seen reports that he (Zakir Naik) has been fitted into Pakistan and warmly welcomed there. It is not surprising for us that an Indian fugitive has received a high-level welcome in Pakistan. It is disappointing and condemnable but not surprising..." Jaiswal said.

“We are not very clear on what passport and papers he went there. But when the Prime Minister of Malaysia was here, this particular issue was addressed,” he added.

Naik, who is wanted in India for alleged money laundering and inciting extremism through hate speeches, fled the country in 2016. He was granted permanent residency in Malaysia by the previous government led by Mahathir Mohamed.

Naik arrived in Pakistan at the invitation of the government on a month-long visit during which he will deliver lectures in major cities, including Kara­chi, Islamabad and Lahore. It is his first visit to Pakistan in three decades — he had last visited the country in 1992.

Who is Zakir Naik?

However, earlier last month, when Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim visited New Delhi, he indicated that his government might consider India’s request to extradite controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik if it provides evidence against him.