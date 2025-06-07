Pakistan grants 500% salary hike for Pakistan's top lawmakers sparks public outrage amid economic crisis Pakistan's 500% salary hike for top lawmakers amid economic crisis and IMF aid has sparked widespread public outrage and raised concerns over the government's fiscal priorities.

New Delhi:

Amid severe economic turmoil and rising public discontent, the Pakistani government has approved a staggering 500% increase in the salaries of the National Assembly Speaker and Senate Chairman. The decision has ignited criticism from citizens and experts alike, questioning the government's commitment to fiscal discipline.

Top lawmakers get PKR 1.3 million monthly pay

According to reports from local media, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq and Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gillani will now draw a monthly salary of PKR 1.3 million, a sharp rise from their previous PKR 205,000. The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs issued a notification confirming that the revised salaries will come into effect from January 1, 2025.

Contradictions in austerity claims

The salary revision follows similar raises granted earlier this year, including a PKR 519,000 monthly hike for Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) and Senators. In March, cabinet ministers, ministers of state, and advisors were also given a 188% pay increase. These increments come despite the government’s repeated pledges of austerity and spending cuts to manage the country’s financial woes.

Public anger boils over

The moves have drawn a strong backlash from citizens already struggling under soaring inflation, widespread unemployment, rising fuel costs, and increased taxation. Many view the salary increases as insensitive and ill-timed, especially as Pakistan continues to rely heavily on international bailouts, including a recent $1 billion package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"While the public is told to tighten belts, the government continues to reward itself generously," said a resident of Islamabad. "This is not austerity—it’s hypocrisy."

Cabinet size continues to expand

Adding to the controversy is the growing size of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s federal cabinet, which now includes 51 members—more than double its original count of 21. Despite promises to reduce government expenses and maintain a lean administration, the continuous expansion has further fueled distrust among the public.

Economic crisis deepens

Pakistan’s economy remains fragile, with ongoing political instability and regional unrest, particularly in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Observers warn that such fiscal decisions risk undermining the country's credibility with lenders and could worsen economic hardship for ordinary citizens.

The government’s apparent disconnect from ground realities has left many questioning its priorities and ability to steer the nation out of crisis.