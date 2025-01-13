Has Pakistan hit a jackpot with PKR 80,000 crore gold reserves? Here's what country's minister claims

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Pakistan discovers gold reserve (representative image)

Pakistan, which is already facing a high unemployment rate and economic crisis, seems to have finally got some good news as former Mining Minister of Punjab, Ibrahim Hasan Murad, in a statement issued on X announced the groundbreaking discovery of "2.8 million tolas of gold, valued at 800 billion PKR, spread across a 32-kilometer stretch in Attock."

The statement further said that the "Geological Survey of Pakistan conducted thorough sampling from 127 sites", adding, "This milestone marks a significant step towards unlocking Pakistan's mineral wealth, setting the stage for economic revitalization and new opportunities for future generations."

The current situation of economy in Pakistan is in doldrums as the country has been asking international funding agencies for bailout packages and loans to meet its requirements. The current government and Imran Khan's party, PTI have been in loggerheads regarding the poor state of economy.

Recenty, Khan attacked the Pakistan government saying economic progress can never happen as long as the current government enjoys power. He said that economic prosperity needs investment, adding that it is only possible when institutions adhere to their boundaries and responsibilities as defined by the Constitution.

He also stressed that surging terrorism in Pakistan has also caused irreparable damage to the confidence of the investors.