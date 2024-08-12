Pakistan: Former ISI chief Faiz Hameed arrested by army, process for court martial initiated

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Former Pakistan intelligence chief Faiz Hameed

Former intelligence chief Faiz Hameed has been taken into military custody and the process for his court martial has been initiated in connection with the Top City housing scheme scandal, Pakistani media repored on Monday (August 12) citing the army’s media wing.

The development took place for the first time in the history of Pakistan when a court martial has been initiated against a former intelligence chief.

""Complying with the orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan, a detailed court of inquiry, was undertaken by Pakistan Army, to ascertain correctness of complaints in Top City Case made against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd). Consequently, appropriate disciplinary action has been initiated against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd), under provisions of Pakistan Army Act," said a press release issued from the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR)," Pakistan's Dawn News reported.

“In addition, multiple instances of violation of Pakistan Army Act post-retirement have also been established. The process of Field General Court Martial has been initiated and Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd) has been taken into military custody,” the ISPR further said.

What is the matter?

The Pakistani military had constituted an inquiry committee in April to investigate allegations of misuse of authority against the former head of the Inter Services Intelligence (ISI). In its written order issued on November 14, the Supreme Court of Pakistan had said that allegations of an “extremely serious nature” against ex-spymaster retired Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed “cannot be left unattended” as they would undermine the reputation of the country’s institutions if they were proven to be true, Dawn reported.

The written order had said: “The allegations are of an extremely serious nature, and if true, undoubtedly would undermine the reputation of the federal government, the armed forces, ISI and Pakistan Rangers, therefore, they cannot be left unattended.”

The management of Top City Housing made serious allegations against the former ISI chief, claiming that he had raided the offices and homes of its owner, Moiz Khan. Following this, in November 2023, the Supreme Court advised the owner of the housing society to approach the Ministry of Defence and other relevant departments to resolve his complaints against Faiz Hameed and his associates.