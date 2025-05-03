Pakistan claims it successfully test fired 450 km range Abdali missile amid heightened tensions with India According to a statement from the Pakistan Army, the launch was conducted to assess operational readiness and validate key technical features.

New Delhi:

Amid rising tensions with India following the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan on Saturday announced the successful training launch of the Abdali Weapon System, a surface-to-surface missile with a range of 450 km.

According to a statement from the Pakistan Army, the launch was conducted to assess operational readiness and validate key technical features, including the missile’s advanced navigation system and improved manoeuvrability. The missile test was conducted as part of “Exercise INDUS,” though further details about the exercise were not disclosed.

"The launch was aimed at ensuring the operational readiness of troops and validating key technical parameters, including the missile’s advanced navigation system and enhanced manoeuvrability features," Pak army said in a statement.

The training launch was witnessed by the Commander of the Army Strategic Forces Command, senior officials from the Strategic Plans Division and Army Strategic Forces Command, along with scientists and engineers from Pakistan’s strategic institutions.

Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and the chiefs of the armed services congratulated the personnel, scientists, and engineers involved in the test.

They expressed full confidence in the operational capabilities and technical competence of Pakistan’s Strategic Forces to maintain credible minimum deterrence and protect national security against any threat.

(With PTI inputs)