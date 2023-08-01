Pakistan, China sign six agreements to expedite second phase of CPEC

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SHEHBAZ SHARIF Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng

CPEC: Pakistan and China on Monday (July 31) signed six documents to initiate the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects under a new model, in an attempt to further cement the “friendship” between the “iron brothers”.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng participated in the signing ceremony to mark 10 years of the CPEC which is a collection of infrastructure and other projects throughout Pakistan since 2013.

India has voiced its opposition against the CPEC as it connects Gwadar Port in Pakistan's Balochistan with China's Xinjiang province through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Addressing on the occasion, Vice Premier He conveyed President Xi Jinping’s message of China’s ‘firm support’ to Pakistan’s development and prosperity.

He noted that Pakistan-China friendship was ‘unique’ and has withstood the vicissitude of time due to deep fraternal ties between the citizens of the two countries.

He stressed that China would continue supporting Pakistan economically and financially as as “iron brother and strategic partner”. He also conveyed Beijing's willingness to enhance Pakistan's agro and food exports to China.

Both countries signed a document on the joint cooperation committee on CPEC; MoU on establishing an export exchange mechanism within the framework of CPEC; a protocol of phytosanitary requirements for the export of dry chillies from Pakistan to China and a Document on the final report on the feasibility study of realignment of KKH Phase -II.

The two countries also signed an MoU on the industrial workers exchange programmes through diplomatic channels.

What did Shehbaz Sharif say?

The Pakistani Prime Minister expressed his pleasure over the signing of the documents and thanked the Chinese Vice-Premier for paying a visit to Pakistan on for the celebration of a decade of the CPEC.

He recalled that 10 years ago, the CPEC was signed between then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and President Xi and implementation was started within no time.

"Now we are entering the second phase. Today, we signed certain important documents which will further enhance cooperation and undertake the second phase of CPEC under a new model," Sharif said.

He thanked Xi for sending his special convoy to Pakistan to show to the world that both nations were bound in a great and unique relationship.

"We are all-weather friends and iron brothers. This friendship will continue and will not tolerate any kind of obstacle in its way," Sharif said.

He said that Pakistan was ready to realise the vision of the Chinese President of the shared destiny of progress and prosperity.

“We will emulate the Chinese model of development to achieve peace and prosperity in the country,” he said.

The visit by the vice premier comes as Pakistan narrowly escaped defaulting on foreign obligations. China played a significant role in helping cash-strapped Pakistan by rolling over more than USD 5 billion in loans. The CPEC, which was initially a USD 46 billion project, later on, expanded to USD 62 billion.

The key agreement for the CPEC projects was agreed in 2013 but it was formally launched when President Xi Jinping visited Pakistan in 2015.

The BRI was launched by Chinese President Xi in 2013.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Is Pakistan facing its own curse or Afghan-Taliban insurgency behind surge in attacks? EXPLAINED

ALSO READ | Pakistan: Death toll in suicide bombing at JUI-F rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur rises to 54

Latest World News