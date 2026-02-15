Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir faces protocol snub at Munich Security Conference | WATCH

New Delhi:

Pakistan’s Army Chief, Asim Munir, reportedly faced an awkward moment during his visit to Germany for the Munich Security Conference (MSC), after being stopped by security personnel and asked to present identification like any other attendee. The incident, which has since gone viral on social media, has sparked debate over the general’s international recognition and Pakistan’s global standing.

Stopped at the gate

According to accounts circulating online, Field Marshal Munir was halted by security officials at the conference venue and asked to show his identification credentials. A female security officer was heard instructing him to stop and present his ID card, reportedly saying, “Stop – where is your ID? Please flip your ID card.” Reports claim the Pakistani Army chief complied with the request and identified himself before being allowed entry. While such checks are standard protocol at high-profile international events.

Social media reaction

Video clips of the exchange quickly spread across digital platforms, triggering a wave of reactions. Critics argued that the incident reflected a lack of global recognition for the powerful military leader. Former Pakistani military officer and commentator Adil Raja weighed in on the matter, remarking that “no one knows him” on the global stage and noting that Munir “obediently introduces himself even to gatekeepers when asked.”

Political backlash in Germany

The controversy was further amplified by protests from certain political groups in Germany who opposed Munir’s participation in the conference. Among them was the Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM), a Germany-based Sindhi nationalist organisation. Members of the group staged demonstrations outside the venue, condemning the invitation extended to the Pakistani Army chief.

In a formal statement addressed to the United Nations, the European Union, and the German government, the JSMM expressed “deep shock and regret” over his presence. The group accused the Pakistani military of a long history of alleged human rights violations, extrajudicial killings, and interference in political affairs.