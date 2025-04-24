Pakistan PM Shahbaz Sharif breaks silence on Pahalgam attack: 'India has created an atmosphere of war' Pahalgam attack: Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a stern warning to perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attacks in his address from Bihar's Madhubani.

Islamabad:

​Following the tragic terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 individuals, Indian authorities have taken significant diplomatic measures, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan. In response, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, speaking for the first time since the terror attack, on Thursday said India has created an atmosphere of war. He further said that it would be unjust for India to halt the flow of water to Pakistan.

What did the Pakistan PM say?

Addressing the press for the first time since the attack, Sharif said, "India has fostered a war-like environment. Suspending the Indus Water Treaty is not the appropriate course of action. We are in favor of resolving the matter through dialogue. Halting the water flow would be unjust."

He confirmed that no new canals will be constructed unless a consensus is reached in the Council of Common Interests (CCI). "The next CCI meeting, scheduled for Friday, May 2, will officially endorse the agreement reached between the PPP and PML-N on the matter," he said, addressing a joint presser with Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Islamabad after a key meeting.

Pakistan blocks airspace for all Indian airlines

Earlier, Sharif chaired the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting to review the situation in the aftermath of India's hard stance following the Pahalgam attack. The meeting, attended by top civilian and military leadership, took important decisions, including blocking Pakistani airspace for all Indian airlines and closing the Wagah border.

In a press release, the Pakistani PMO confirmed that the strength of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad will be reduced to 30 diplomats and staff members, with effect from 30 April 2025. It also said that all trade with India, including to and from any third country through Pakistan, stands suspended.

The PMO statement also referred to the Simla agreement, saying "Pakistan shall exercise the right to hold all bilateral agreements with India, including but not limited to the Simla Agreement, in abeyance."

Pakistan, while deciding to close down the Wagah Border Post, has also blocked all cross-border transit from India through this route. The press release adds, "Those who have crossed with valid endorsements may return through that route immediately but not later than 30 April 2025."

Islamabad has also suspended all visas under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) issued to Indian nationals and deems them cancelled with immediate effect, the release adds.

