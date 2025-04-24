China condemns Pahalgam attack: 'Firmly oppose all forms of terrorism' While addressing a press conference, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Huo Jiakun condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam and expressed sympathy to the bereaved families and the injured.

New Delhi:

As India deals with the dastardly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that left 26, most of them tourists, dead, China came in support and expressed opposition to all forms of terrorism. While addressing a press conference, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Huo Jiakun condemned the terror attack in Baisaran and expressed sympathy to the bereaved families and the injured.

"China noted the reports. We strongly condemn the attack. China firmly opposes all forms of terrorism. We mourn for the lives lost and express sincere sympathies to the bereaved families and the injured,” he said.

What was once a tranquil spot in Pahalgam area of Anantnag district, has now become a place of mourning following the attack. The government is working towards taking strict measures against the perpetrators of the terror attack.

A high-level meeting was held by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) to review the overall security situation in the country, with a specific focus on the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The government reiterated its commitment to pursuing those who have committed acts of terror or conspired to make them possible, citing the recent extradition of Tahawwur Rana as an example of its unwavering stance against terrorism.

The CCS met on Wednesday evening under the Chairmanship of the Prime Minister. The CCS was briefed in detail on the terrorist attack on 22 April 2025 in Pahalgam, in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were killed and a number of others sustained injuries. The CCS condemned the attack in the strongest terms and expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and hoped for the early recovery of the injured.