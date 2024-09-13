'Osama bin Laden's son Hamza survived 2019 attack, actively involved in al-Qaeda’s resurgence,' claim reports

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Osama bin Laden, son Hamza bin Laden

Hamza bin Laden, son of al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden is heading a terrorist network and is planning to make a move, claimed The Mirror. According to a report, Hamza bin Laden survived the CIA attack in 2019 and is secretly running al-Qaeda and as per intelligence reports his brother Abdullah is also entrenched in the network, the report added

The reports also suggest that they have established ten major al-Qaeda terror training camps in Afghanistan and have extended ties with other West-hating groups. Hamza survived the 2019 attacks and spent most of his time in Jalalabad, a region within 100 miles of Kabul.

The Mirror also quotes a report saying, “Hamza bin Laden is not only alive but actively involved in al-Qaeda’s resurgence, a fact well-known among senior Taliban leaders. These leaders... engage with him, holding regular meetings and securing him and his family. It highlights a deep connection between al-Qaeda and the Taliban, one that is crucial for Western governments to understand. [Hamza] has ascended to the leadership of al-Qaeda, steering [it] towards its most potent resurgence since the Iraq War.”

“Under his command, al-Qaeda is regrouping and preparing for future attacks on Western targets. Hamza is driven by a powerful determination to continue the legacy of his father, which adds a symbolic and strategic weight to his actions. Moreover, Hamza’s brother, Abdullah bin Laden, plays a critical role in this revival.”

A separate report claimed that the camps established by Hamza train fighters and suicide bombers. The camps are also being used to teach the terrorists, how to sneak out of Afghanistan to launch threats against Western targets.