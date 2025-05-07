Operation Sindoor: Where is Muridke located in Pakistan? Know about the terror hideout destroyed by India The Indian Army, along with the Indian Air Force, have jointly attacked terrorist hideouts in Muridke, Pakistan. This attack has been carried out in Muridke and a few other places. In this article, we have mentioned about Muridke, the terror hideout destroyed by India.

New Delhi:

The Indian Army has attacked 9 terrorist bases in Pakistan with missiles. According to reports, 30 terrorists have been killed in this attack, and it has been jointly carried out by the Indian Army and Indian Air Force. This attack has been carried out in Muridke, Bahawalpur, Pakistan. Thus, it is very important to know what is so special in Muridke that the Indian Army attacked there with missiles, in which 30 terrorists were killed.

Where is Muridke in Pakistan?

Lashkar-e-Taiba has its headquarters in Muridke, Pakistan, which is also called Markaz-e-Taiba. It is located in Nangal Saday, on the eastern side of GT Road near Lahore, which is located about 5 km north of Muridke. Let us tell you that this camp was established by Lashkar-e-Taiba in the year 1988. It is an area spread over 200 acres, which includes a madrasa, hospital, market, housing, a fish farm and an agricultural field, which is used by terrorists. At the same time, this entire group is led by Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, who is the mastermind of several terrorist attacks.

What is its purpose?

The purpose of Lashkar-e-Taiba in establishing the headquarters in Muridke is to promote terrorist activities and carry out terrorist attacks in India, as well as to separate the Kashmir issue from India. Also, the purpose behind setting up this headquarters is to prepare terrorists, train them and get them to carry out terrorist activities all over the world. The Indian Army has attacked the hideouts of Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, in which 30 people have been reported dead so far. However, these figures can increase even more.