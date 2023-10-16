Operation Ajay: SpiceJet plane faces technical issues in Tel Aviv, taken to Jordan to resolve problem

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representative Image of a SpiceJet aircraft

A SpiceJet aircraft which was flown from New Delhi to Tel Aviv on Sunday under Operation Ajay has faced technical issue after which the plane was taken to neighbouring country Jordan for the resolution of the problem, according to sources.

SpiceJet had operated the flight, with an A340 aircraft, under Operation Ajay initiated by the Indian government to bring back all Indian nationals from Israel amid its war with Hamas.

“To rectify the problem, the plane has been taken to Jordan, which was the nearest place that has the facilities to look into the issue,” sources added.

However, there was not an immediate comment from the airlines.

SpiceJet said on Sunday that it will be operating a flight with an A340 plane to Tel Aviv.

Operation Ajay has been launched by the government to facilitate the return of Indians who wish to come back from Israel where an intense conflict is going on with militant group Hamas.

As the Israel-Hamas war intensified further, the Indian government arranged the special flights to bring Indian nationals from the war-torn country. A special flight carrying 274 Indian nationals arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday. 'Operation Ajay' was launched on October 12 following the brazen attacks on Israeli towns by Hamas militants from Gaza on October 7 posing a threat to around 18,000 Indians who are living in the war-torn country.

The Israeli military, on Monday, claimed Hamas and other Palestinian militants are holding 199 hostages in Gaza-- at least 44 higher than previous estimates. Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, a military spokesman, said that the families have been notified. He did not specify whether that number includes foreigners, or say who is holding them. Most are believed to be held by the Hamas militant group, which rules Gaza.

(With PTI inputs)

