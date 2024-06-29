‘Bad debate nights happen, so much is at stake…’: Obama on Biden’s Presidential debate performance

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Former US President Barack Obama

Former United States President Barack Obama on Saturday voiced his support for President Joe Biden after he faced, what most people agreed, a setback in the Presidential debate with Republican candidate and former President Donald Trump. He said that bad debate nights happen.

Taking to social media platform X, the former US President said, "Bad debate nights happen. Trust me, I know." He went on and drew a comparison between Biden and Trump calling the latter a person who cares only about himself. Obama said, "But this election is still a choice between someone who has fought for ordinary folks his entire life and someone who only cares about himself."

"Between someone who tells the truth; who knows right from wrong and will give it to the American people straight — and someone who lies through his teeth for his own benefit. Last night didn’t change that, and it’s why so much is at stake in November", Obama added.

Presidential debate 2024

Notably, Biden performed underwhelmingly in the presidential debate. He fumbled while advocating his administration's steps and policy initiatives. Although his allies claimed it to be a result of a cold, Trump took a dig at it while in the debate, which became a topic of discussion on social media.

On the question of why should voters “trust” him to resolve the crisis at the border, Biden pointed to the bipartisan border security deal and then misspoke before concluding. He said, “I’m going to continue to move until we get to total ban — on the total initiative relative to what we’re going to do with more border patrol and more asylum officers.” Reacting to the statement, Trump said, “I really don’t know what he said at the end of that sentence. I don’t think he knows what he said either.”

Meanwhile, Trump aggressively targeted Biden and his administrations over spectrum of issues including border crisis, inflation and missteps in the US foreign policy. On the foreign policy issue, Trump claimed that had he been the President war would not have started. He also advocated that Israel should finish the job in Gaza and called Biden a "weak Palestinian."

