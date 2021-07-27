Tuesday, July 27, 2021
     
North Korea, South Korea agree to restore communication channels, improve ties

Leaders of North and South Korea have agreed to restore suspended communication channels and improve ties.

Seoul Published on: July 27, 2021 8:10 IST
north south korea to improve ties
Image Source : AP

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (left) South Korean President Moon Jae-in (right)

South Korea says the leaders of North and South Korea have agreed to restore suspended communication channels and improve ties. The presidential office in Seoul said President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reached such an agreement during several rounds of exchanges of letters since April.

The Blue House says the two Koreas tested their communication channel on Tuesday morning. The development comes amid more than two years of a stalemate in U.S.-led diplomacy aimed at stripping North Korea of its nuclear weapons.

Also Read: Leaders of North Korea, China vow to strengthen ties

Also Read: Kim Jong Un berates North Korean officials for ‘crucial’ virus lapse

