North Korea's Kim Jong Un executes 30 govt officials for 'unacceptable deaths' after floods: Report

Follow us on Image Source : AP (FILE) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Pyongyang: In an alarming development, several media reports claimed that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has executed at least 30 government officials for failing to prevent deaths during the devastating floods that engulfed the country recently. A source told Chosun TV that 20-30 officials were executed in one of the flood-stricken areas late last month.

The unnamed North Korean official said Kim Jong Un held an emergency meeting on a special train after the Yalu River flood and dismissed the Minister of Public Safety and the Changang Province Party Secretary. He warned of "strict punishment" to those who had caused "unacceptable casualties" caused by the recent floods. The officials also faced charges of corruption and negligence

"It has been determined that 20 to 30 cadres in the flood-stricken area were executed at the same time late last month," said the North Korean official. Foreign North Korean diplomat Lee Il-gyu said the officials were dismissed for social security reasons and the executives remained deeply anxious as they did not know when their "necks would fall off".

Public executions rise in North Korea

North Korea's state-run media said Kang Bong-hoon, who has been serving as the Secretary of the Chagang Province Provincial Party Committee since 2019, was among the leaders removed from their positions by Kim Jong Un. Public executions have been on the rise in North Korea recently, according to the South Korean Ministry of Unification.

A 22-year-old individual was publicly executed in 2022 for listening to 70 K-Pop songs and watching and sharing three South Korean films, according to Newsweek. However, North Korea says that public executions occur only on rare occasions and that the death penalty is seldom used.

Floods in North Korea

State media reports said heavy rains in late July left 4,100 houses, 7,410 acres of agricultural fields, and numerous other public buildings, structures, roads and railways. Kim was quoted blaming public officials who had neglected disaster prevention for causing “the casualty that cannot be allowed."

Last month, Kim revisited a flooded area near the country's border with China this week to address plans to support those affected by recent heavy rainfall and floods, including bringing about 15,400 people to the country's capital until new homes are built. Kim said it would take at least two to three months for flood victims to stabilise their lives after the construction of houses and repair work is done due to the large scale of the damage.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered humanitarian aid to North Korea. Kim gave thanks for the offer but said since his government has already taken measures to conduct recovery work, he would ask for help "if aid is necessary". Arch-rival South Korea also offered to provide relief supplies for damage, marking a rare outreach amid hostile relations, but the North did not reply.

(with inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ | North Korean soldier crosses military border, South Korea takes him into custody: Report