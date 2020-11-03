North Korea has zero coronavirus case: WHO report

Image Source : PTI/FILE North Korea has zero coronavirus case

In its latest report, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that North Korea has not reported any outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the country so far, it was reported on Tuesday. The WHO's latest weekly situation report on the Covid-19 situation said that the North has conducted tests on 10,462 people and has claimed that no cases had been reported as of October 29, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Among the 5,368 people identified as suspected patients, eight were foreigners, the WHO said.

A total of 161 people were quarantined from October 15 to 22, bringing the total number of released patients to 32,011 as of October 22, according to the agency.

It said that 846 North Korean nationals were suspected of having the coronavirus during this period as a result of "intensified surveillance," adding that all tested negative.

North Korea has claimed to be coronavirus-free, but as precautionary measures, the country had closed its border earlier this year.

