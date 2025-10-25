North Carolina party turns deadly: 2 Killed, 11 injured at Halloween weekend celebration The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded around 3 am to reports of shots fired at a rural property on Dixon Drive, where about 150 people had gathered for an early Halloween celebration.

At least two people were killed and 11 others were injured early Saturday morning after gunfire erupted during a large weekend party in southeastern North Carolina, authorities confirmed.

According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 3 a.m. to reports of shots fired at a rural property on Dixon Drive, just outside Maxton — roughly 95 miles southwest of Raleigh near the South Carolina border.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said a total of 13 people were shot during what officials believe was an early Halloween celebration attended by more than 150 people. When deputies arrived, the crowd had scattered, leaving behind a chaotic scene littered with vehicles, debris, and evidence of gunfire.

“There is no current threat to the community as this appears to have been an isolated incident,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families during this difficult time.”

Homicide investigators spent the morning collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses. As of Saturday afternoon, no arrests had been made, and the names of the victims had not yet been released. Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the sheriff’s office.

Recent shootings add to growing concerns

This tragic event marks the second deadly shooting on Dixon Drive this week. On Wednesday, October 22, deputies discovered 28-year-old Darius McNeill shot to death near the same road following what officials described as a domestic dispute. That investigation remains ongoing, and authorities have not yet determined whether the two incidents are connected. Across the state, similar acts of violence have shaken communities in recent weeks. On October 19, a teenager was killed and two others injured during a house party in Durham, prompting police to call for stricter curfews and expanded youth violence prevention programs. Just days earlier, on October 10, four people were wounded in a drive-by shooting outside a nightclub in Fayetteville, about 40 miles north of Maxton. And earlier this month, gunfire erupted outside a high school football game in Charlotte, forcing frightened spectators to flee the stands.

Law enforcement officials say the surge in shootings underscores a troubling rise in gun-related violence across North Carolina, particularly at large social gatherings. Sheriff Burnis Wilkins expressed deep frustration over the growing pattern of violent incidents, calling them “senseless” and “devastating.” “We’re seeing too many of these senseless shootings,” Wilkins said. “People are losing their lives over arguments and reckless behavior. It’s devastating for our community.”

Community reaction and ongoing investigation

Residents of Maxton and nearby towns have taken to social media to express shock and grief, calling for justice and renewed focus on public safety. Local leaders plan to hold a vigil Sunday evening in memory of the victims. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation with help from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

Authorities said additional details will be released as they become available.