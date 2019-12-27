If not college degrees, what does Elon Musk look in a potential Tesla employee, he answers

Elon Musk

Technology companies SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that a job aspirant doesn't required a college degree to work in his organisation. Yes, you read it right, one of the most successful businessman in the world, who himself pursued graduate courses in physics and economics from the University of Pennsylvania, said that one doesn't need a college degree to work for his organisation.

Responding to a user's tweet who had asked Musk, "Do you still stand firmly on not requiring college degrees?", Elon replied saying, "yes".

But if you don't need a degree to work in Tesla or SpaceX, then what does he seeks in a possible candidate who can work for his organisation, Musk has an answer for that too.

Not the first time when Musk has said that college degrees are not necessary to work in his organisation. Previously, in 2014, during an interview, Elon has said that there's no need even to have a college degree at all, or even high school to work in Tesla.

Musk had replied when he was asked which college does he think a candidate must attend to become a potential Tesla candidate. Elon replied saying you don't need a college degree.

Explaining why he believes college degrees aren't a proof that a candidate would capable of doing great work, by giving examples like Microsoft's Bill Gates, Apple's Steve Jobs or Oracle founder Larry Ellison.

Musk said that even if these technocrats did not graduate from any college, they could still have got hired.

Responding to what a potential Tesla candidate must have in him/her to work in the organisation, Musk replied saying he looks for evidence of exceptional ability and would look for how an employee solved a particular problem in his previous organisation because for him it is this problem solving skill that he terms in high regard.

