Imran Khan has gone mad, still in shock of Balakot, Kashmir: Twitter mocks Pak PM again over RSS tweet

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday once again resorted to his tweet politics to carry out his negative propaganda and fear mongering against India by calling the international community to look into affairs.

Imran Khan's latest scare from India has come after Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Telangana's Hyderabad conducted a mega route march in which 8,000 swayamsevaks had participated.​

However, using RSS' march to advance his false propaganda against India, Imran Khan said that India could carry out "an action of some sort" in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to divert attention from its domestic issues and warned that his army was prepared for any such move.

Calling the international community, Khan alleged, "I have been telling the world for the past five months that the Modi-RSS government, in order to divert the world attention away from Kashmir and the protests against the (citizenship) law, will definitely conduct some sort of action" in PoK.

Imran Khan further added saying he had told army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa about the threats from India and the General "told me that Pakistan is prepared for them."

Khan made the remarks while addressing a public gathering in Jhelum district, hours after the army said that two of its soldiers were killed in "unprovoked firing" by the Indian troops along the Line of Control (LOC).

Not the first time when Imran Khan has called out the international community to interfere in Indian-Pakistan affairs. It has now become a routine for him to cry in front of the international community but what he gets back every time he indulges in such a propaganda is other twitter users mocking him on the micro-blogging site. Take a look at some of them.

genocide list



1. 1971 genocide of east Pakistanis by west Pak ARMY

2. Genocide of Baluchi in Baluchistan by Pakistan ARMY

3. Genocide of Sikhs by Islamic invaders

4. Genocide of Hindus by Islamic Invaders

5. Genocide of Hindus by Tipu Sultan — Shiva ಶಿವ शिव 🇮🇳 (@ShiChikkalli) December 26, 2019

I really wish this fool understands that holding sticks and holding Guns are not same.. 🤣🤣



RSS - face of India😎

Terrorism - the face of Pakistan 🤣 — Kirti Tiwari 🇮🇳 (@ikirtitiwari) December 26, 2019

Sshhh, don’t disturb the International community. It is wide awake and is watching the gun wielding men in Salwar kameez, abduct, forcibly convert, rape & murder non-Muslim girls in Pak. It also knows, not just girls, even animals are not safe in Pak. — Rupa Murthy (@rupamurthy1) December 26, 2019

IK has gone mad, he is still in shock of Balakot & Kashmir. He needs a Psychiatrist to deal with his nightmares. 🥺 — Institute,Inc (@inc_institute) December 26, 2019

UN should hold the tweet award among world leaders. I bet no one can beat him. He literally tweet on every country's affair and get zero ducks and response in return. Big laughing stock world has ever witnessed. — weirdo (@kMayur29) December 26, 2019

Pakistan government is killing there own ahmadiya muslims.... They have done genocide of all ahmadiya muslims from Pakistan.... They killed 23 % hindus who use to live in Pakistan.... Now they r not found anywhere in Pakistan — rohit agrawal (@aries43rohit) December 26, 2019

Other countries reading imran tweet

And tom is imran pic.twitter.com/akWXNMQ3Cp — BekaarAadmi🚶 (@RealFun14) December 26, 2019

